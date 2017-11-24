Home > News

This Is What Happens When An Entire Country Signs Up For Secret Santa

It could be fun...or stressful.

Adrian Moore

Posted 10 hours ago

Christmas gifts wrapped in brown paper, decorated with fern and string, overhead view

Source: Mara Ohlsson / Getty

If you work in an office, secret santa can be stressful enough. What if you have to buy a gift for someone you don’t like? What if the person you’re assigned doesn’t like your gift? Well imagine participating with an entire country.

New Zealand is hosting their annual secret santa this year. Folks can sign up to randomly be assigned a person to send a gift to. Then they must send their gift by December 10.

This year, the secret santa is getting buzz because even the New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, is participating.

You can swipe through to find out what kind of gifts people received last year.


