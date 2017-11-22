Home > News

Huh: There’s A Town In Germany Physically Splitting Apart As We Speak

Science don't play.

Adrian Moore

Posted 8 hours ago

The long hours has gotten to him

A town in south-west Germany is going through some serious issues.

According to a YouTube clip, Staufen is literally splitting apart, with huge cracks running through buildings and everything. Apparently, the government was boring into the area for geothermic energy, but the groundwater combined with a layer of anhydrite to form gypsum. All of this expanded making the ground bulge and causing the buildings to reach crack-mode. According to the video, there’s eight other towns with similar problems!

You can find out more about the intense situation below, and hope this never happens to your city!

 

