Can You Guess The Most Popular Side Dish By Region?

You might be surprised.

Adrian Moore

Posted 11 hours ago

Traditional Christmas Duck Holiday Dinner

Source: GMVozd / Getty

Everyone has their favorite side dish. Whether it’s macaroni and cheese, candied yams, or greens, there’s one food item folks just can’t go without for a big meal.

Well according to the state of California, they can’t live without salad — or at least, so says a survey that was held back in 2015. Salad wasn’t just the most consumed side dish in California, but the whole western hemisphere. You can check out the results for Cali and other states below.

Twitter definitely had some thoughts on the survey. Swipe through to read what people had to say.

