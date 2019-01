It’s real out here in the sea world and one octopus let it be known that you have to know how to avoid the sharks.

Learn what it means to be resourceful below, as this octopus uses sea shells to leave a shark empty and confused when they’re looking for a meal.

Funny – I also cover myself in shells to hide from people I want to avoid#BluePlanet2 pic.twitter.com/XFxLWViiDh — BBC Earth (@BBCEarth) November 26, 2017

Surely we can borrow some tips from this crafty octopus. Twitter definitely gave props. Swipe through to see what people had to say.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Global Grind: