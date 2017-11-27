Miss Jamaica Is Praised For Rocking Natural Hair At Miss Universe 2017

This past Sunday, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa was crowned Miss Universe in Las Vegas. Although she was celebrated for her achievements, another contestant got love across social media.

Second runner-up, Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett, decided to rock her natural hair for the contest, and many folks praised her as an image of inspiration for girls across the world.

In an Instagram post about her experience, Davina said, “I did not win but I got what I was seeking. I won the hearts of many, I got to highlight Deaf awareness, I stand as the first afro queen to have made it thus far, I represented my little island and I received allll the love one could possibly wish for…. THANK YOU!!!”

You can swipe through to read how people were moved by Davina’s standard of beauty.

