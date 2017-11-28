Home > Entertainment

#GivingTuesday: 6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday Season

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment
US-LIFESTYLE-THANKSGIVING

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Today marks the National Day of giving which happens to be during the season of giving — and tis’ the season to make a difference in someone else’s life.

In honor of #GivingTuesday, we’ve put together a list of simple ways to give back to the community this holiday season that will cost you nothing but your leisure time.

Hit the flip for ideas on how make a huge difference with such a small gesture.

And remember that everyone loves a cheerful giver. Happy Holidays.

give back , Giving Tuesday , Holiday season

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”