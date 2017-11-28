GivingTuesday: 6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday Season

Today marks the National Day of giving which happens to be during the season of giving — and tis’ the season to make a difference in someone else’s life.

In honor of #GivingTuesday, we’ve put together a list of simple ways to give back to the community this holiday season that will cost you nothing but your leisure time.

Gmorning!

Happy #GivingTuesday.

If you don't have a dollar to give,

you STILL have your time, your focus, your voice. Be generous. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 28, 2017

Hit the flip for ideas on how make a huge difference with such a small gesture.

And remember that everyone loves a cheerful giver. Happy Holidays.

