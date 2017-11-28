Home > Entertainment

Everyone’s Confused About Arby’s Having $2.9 Billion To Buy Buffalo Wild Wings

Nobody knew the Arby's owner had money like that

rebecahjacobs

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment
Buffalo wings

Source: Brand X Pictures / Getty

News broke today that private equity firm Roark Capital Group, who owns Arby’s and Cinnabon, has agreed to purchase Buffalo Wild Wings for $2.9 Billion, at $157 per share. Arby’s is owned by Roark Capital, which also has big stakes in Auntie Anne’s, Carvel and Jimmy John’s–the deal will take Buffalo Wild Wings private.

While news of the Arby’s owner buying Buffalo Wild Wings wasn’t really too crazy to many people–who knows what that will actually change for the brand on a consumer level–people are paying special attention to one aspect of the story…how does Arby’s have 2.9 Billion to spend???

Of course, the actually story is that Roark Capital Group, who own Arby’s, are the ones who have $2.9 Billion to dish out–but the jokes must be made nonetheless.

 

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”