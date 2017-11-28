Enjoy The Cake Batter Before Baking? Study Says You Might Be Playing With Your Life

With the holiday season comes amazing baked goods from that one person who can whip it up in the kitchen.

Certainly, many folks have a great time licking the batter before cake or cookie dough enters the oven. However, a new study says this might not be a good idea.

According to a recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the raw flour in batters could hold a nasty bacteria — E.coli shiga toxin-producing bacteria (STEC). This bacteria could lead to bloody diarrhea, vomiting, dehydration, and the risk of developing hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) — a type of kidney failure common in older adults, kids under 5 years old, and folks with weakened immune systems. You can read more about the risks of raw flour here.

The FDA recommends cooking your food all the way through and not eating raw cookie dough, cake mix, batter or other raw dough products meant to be cooked or baked.

Twitter was not happy with this new information, considering science was now messing with people’s favorite past time. You can swipe through to find out what people had to say.

