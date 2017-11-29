Chipotle CEO Fired As Threat Of Food-Borne Illness Lingers

Chipotle announced Wednesday that it will replace CEO and founder Steve Ells, who’s been running the fast-food chain for over 20 years.

In 2015, the company’s stock fell after E. coli, salmonella and norovirus outbreaks made news across the U.S. for almost six months. The most recent norovirus outbreak in Virginia was caused by a sick employee, according to Ells. And to make matter worse, last week, mice were caught on tape at a location in Dallas.

According to user submissions on IWasPoisoned.com, Chipotle has a higher rate of food-borne illness than any other U.S. chain, and more total reports than Taco Bell, KFC and Wendy’s combined.

Based on the data, IWasPoisoned.com‘s founder predicts another Chipotle outbreak within the next six to 12 months, though, all data collected by the site is user-submitted and thus subject to a wide margin-of-error.

