Grinding: Over Half A Million New Yorkers Commute Two Hours To Make Under $35K

Black and Hispanic residents reported much longer commutes than Whites.

Posted 3 hours ago

The New York Times latest research says 758,000 New York City residents now travel more than an hour each way to work, most of them to jobs that pay less than $35,000 per year.

According to the study, Black New Yorkers’ trips to work are 25 percent longer than whites, while Hispanics travel for 12 percent longer.

Priced out of a Queens neighborhood that was closer to work, Jaime Leon, 31, now travels just under two hours each way between Staten Island and his security guard job in Manhattan. He earns slightly more than $14 an hour.

Long journeys are also on the nightly schedule for Kenneth Turner, 61, who takes two buses and two subway lines to and from the Bronx and his job at Kennedy Airport. He makes $12.75 an hour picking up garbage in Terminal 1. “This is what I have to do to make it for myself,” Mr. Turner said. The city’s transit system controls everyday life for Mr. Turner and many others so insistently and so routinely that no one has thought to declare the situation a state of emergency.

