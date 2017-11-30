Home > Entertainment

Must See! Everyone Is Talking About This Earnest Video About Racism

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 3 hours ago

White & Black Girls

Source: Gandee Vasan / Getty

There’s a video making its rounds on the Internet that addresses racism like something we’ve never seen before.

The intense video, by Joyner Lucas, has gotten so popular this week that it now has it’s very own hashtag, #IAMNOTRACIST. Using fire bars and a hot beat, Lucas brings both sides of the political spectrum together so that viewers (and people who identify with either stance on race) can see it from another person’s perspective.

 

 

The reactions to the controversial video ranged from extreme praise to deep criticism. Hit the flip to see some of the reactions and hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts about the video.

