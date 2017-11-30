White Victoria’s Secret Models Are Caught Chanting N-Word In Hit Song

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show had multiple mishaps, one being a model’s recorded runway fall and the backlash that followed.
Now it seems like more controversy is surfacing when a video emerged of models jamming to Cardi B‘s “Bodak Yellow.” All is well until one line comes up: “I don’t wanna choose/And I’m quick, cut a n*gga off, so don’t get comfortable.”
The room full of mostly White models said that whole line with no hesitation — every word. Check it out below.
The clip immediately got backlash from people on Twitter. Swipe through to read what folks had to say.
