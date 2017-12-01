Did You Feel That? Delaware Earthquake Tremors Reach NYC

The tristate area had no clue what was going on when the ground started shaking on Thursday, Nov. 30, but it turns out a rare 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Delaware. Tremors traveled a long distance, as people in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and even NYC got a little taste of the quake too.
New Yorkers were especially confused, as earthquakes don’t just happen there all willy nilly.
All in all, no injuries or deaths have been reported at this time, so it’s all good. Did you feel the quake?
The Best Of The Mannequin Challenge
1 photos Launch gallery
The Best Of The Mannequin Challenge
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 1
comments – Add Yours