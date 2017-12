December 1 marks #WorldAIDSDay and there can be a lot of misinformation out there when it comes to HIV and AIDS.

Writer and activist George M. Johnson decided to tweet out some info that’ll hopefully keep you in the know about the infection. Swipe through to check it out and of course, try to stay educated on all days of the year.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Global Grind: