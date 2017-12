In 1993, the world didn’t know Meghan Markle as a soon-to-be princess.

But even at age 11, she knew who she was and what she would or wouldn’t stand for.

Watch this clip of Markle appearing on 90’s Nickelodeon show Nick News, where she left a big impression on host Linda Ellerbee.

Simply by writing a letter, she got Proctor & Gamble to change the wording of a sexist ad that suggested only women wash dishes.

