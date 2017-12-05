Student Debt? Don’t Sweat: Trump Owes Over $700 Million To 8 Different Banks

As all falls down around the Trump administration, the latest news might make you feel a little better about your outstanding debts.

The Department of Justice is looking into 45’s massive loans from eight banks, including $364 million owed to Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank is Trump's top lender. By a huge margin. -He owes more than $714 million in loans to at least 8 banks.

-More than half of that ($364 million) is from Deutsche Bank. /2/https://t.co/NSuEubD6oi pic.twitter.com/5NlkelcnZg — Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) December 5, 2017

As The (failing) New York Times tried to remind everyone when he was still a candidate, Trump has never been the great business man he claims to be:

Amid all the self-made myths about Donald Trump, none is more fantastic than Trump the moneymaker, the New York tycoon who has enjoyed a remarkably successful business career.

In reality, Mr. Trump was a walking disaster as a businessman for much of his life.

This is not just my opinion. Warren Buffett said as much this past week.

Also On Global Grind: