Keisha Lance Bottoms Is The New Mayor Of Atlanta And You Won’t Believe Who Was There Cheering Her On

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 7 hours ago

6th Annual Gentlemen's Ball Royal Brunch

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

It’s official.

Keisha Lance Bottoms has been elected as new mayor of the city of Atlanta and only the second African-American woman to hold this position. Most of the city of Atlanta has been rallying for ATLiens to vote for Bottoms all month long, including celebs like Will Packer and Ludacris.

 

 

But there was only one celebrity standing right behind the new mayor when she received the good news: Tyrese.

 

 

No word on how or why the Watts, California native was front and center — but at least Keisha felt the support from all over. Hit the flip to see more support from Black Ty.

