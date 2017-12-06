Home > Entertainment

Finish Her! Watch This News Anchor’s Classy Clapback At A Racist Troll

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 6 hours ago

Leave a comment

#Friday smile. Close out the week with us @cbs46

A post shared by Sharon Reed (@sharonreedcbs46) on

 

It’s almost 2018 and unfortunately, racist still have to be exposed and dragged to smithereens for them to feel the effects of their foul actions.

On the bright side, there are classy and sophisticated women like Sharon Reed who know how to drag a racist troll with such elegance that you feel bad for the culprit. On Tuesday the CBS46 news anchor went viral after calling a racist viewer who called Reed the N-word via email.

But the dragging didn’t stop there, Sharon even made the lady’s email address the background of her Facebook page. Classic!

Hit the flip to see what folks on social media are saying about the epic read.

peachtree tv , racism , sharon reed

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”