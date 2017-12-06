Home > News

Fraud! You Won’t Believe What This Sign Language Interpreter Was Really Saying During A Police Conference

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 4 hours ago

Leave a comment
Letter Y in American Sign Language

Source: KathyDewar / Getty

If you can’t trust the President of the United States then who can you trust these days? Even sign language interpreters are partaking in fraudulent behavior these days.

On Tuesday night, as Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan announced the arrest of Howell Donaldson, interpreter Derlyn Roberts was beside him, making signs that made no sense. The University of South Florida’s American Sign Language professor, Rachell Settambrino, told reporters, “She sat up there and waved her arms like she was singing Jingle Bells.”

Settambrino says that Roberts was signing, “Fifty-one hours ago, zero 12 22 (indecipherable) murder three minutes in 14 weeks ago in old (indecipherable) murder four five 55,000 plea 10 arrest murder bush (indecipherable) three age 24,” while the chief was providing a timeline of the four shootings.

 

 

Roberts also has a lengthy police record after being arrested multiple times for fraud. Hit the to see the sign language fraud’s latest mugshots.

fraud , interpreter , police , sign language , tampa

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”