Here Are The Top Viral YouTube Videos of 2017

The year is coming to a close and it’s time to reflect on another period of hilarious videos and awe inspiring clips.

For YouTube, the most viral video of 2017 is one you might not expect. It involves a masked performer on the Thailand singing competition show The Mask Singer. He belts out “Until We Will Become Dust” dressed as an oyster before ending his performance with a hype rap verse. Check it out below.

The clip racked up over 183 million views on YouTube.

The site determines its top trending videos based on sharing, commenting, liking, time spent watching, and other metrics. Swipe through to find out YouTube’s other top viral videos starting with the most views then going down.

