Say What? Google Is Now Letting Celebrities Answer Your Search Questions

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 10 mins ago

The future is now upon us.

Instead of typing in a random  question about your favorite celeb and getting a generic Internet answer — now you can get the answer straight from the star themselves. On Thursday, Google launched a new search feature that will have celebs answering commonly searched questions about themselves in the form of selfie videos that show up at the top of mobile search results.

Stars who have recorded videos for the launch include Tracee Ellis Ross, Will Ferrell, Priyanka Chopra, and Gina Rodriguez. So if you want to know if Tracee Ellis Ross can really sing, ask her yourself.

 

Hit the flip for more celebs answering your search questions.

