Will You Cop Starbuck’s New Christmas Tree Frappuccino?

It might put you in a festive mood.

Adrian Moore

Posted 4 hours ago

Starbucks To Raise Prices On Select Drinks, And Lower On Simple Drinks

Starbucks continues to deliver with the holiday specials.

This Christmas season, they’re rolling out their new Christmas Tree Frappuccino and it’s definitely decorated with holiday spirit.

The drink is made up of Peppermint Mocha Créme Frappuccino and is topped with Matcha whipped cream that’s made to look like a tree. The “tree” is decorated with caramel drizzle, candied cranberries, and the final touch is a strawberry.

Sound good? If you think so, rush to your nearest Starbucks now. It’ll only be available from December 7 to December 11 in the U.S. and Canada at participating stores. Swipe through to check out the various reactions to the drink.

