This Mom’s Clapback At A Supermarket Body Shamer Is Just The Inspiration You Need Today

Charli Stevens got way more than she bargained for when she headed to her local Kroger late last week.

Stevens says she and her 5-month-old son, Grayson, were in the store when a woman approached them and told the mom that her clothes were ill-fitting. Stevens told Today, “She looked at me and said, ‘I think your clothes are a little too small on you. I was completely shocked and so caught off guard that the only thing I could say was, ‘Excuse me?'”

The woman reportedly repeated herself, adding that she thought Stevens was “too big to be wearing those kind of clothes,” and “I’m not trying to be mean, but maybe you should reconsider your outfit before you leave your house.” The mom who recently just lost 50 lbs says she walked away in total shock.

But when she arrived home, she took to social media to get something off her chest. Thus the viral classy clapback was born.

With all that’s going on in the world, body-shaming random women in grocery stores is not the energy we need to be spreading these days. Good for you, Charli.

