Possible 2018 Emojis Include Afros, Sad-Faced Poop, And More

This week, Unicode, the consortium that chooses new emojis across all platforms, announced the beta version of the 2018 emojis.

The options are not final yet, but they should get the official stamp of approval in January 2018. Then, the finalized emojis should be unveiled during the first quarter of the year. They’ll hit phones by the second half of 2018.

Possible emojis include everything from bagels, to people with afros, to sad-faced poop. Check them out below.

Take a look at all the new emojis coming next year. Any favorites? pic.twitter.com/XJG5wKhaie — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2017

The Internet is already getting hype. Swipe through to check out some hilarious reactions.

