Home > Entertainment

Possible 2018 Emojis Include Afros, Sad-Faced Poop, And More

Twitter hilariously reacts.

Adrian Moore

Posted 1 hour ago

Leave a comment
Text messaging.

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

This week, Unicode, the consortium that chooses new emojis across all platforms, announced the beta version of the 2018 emojis.

The options are not final yet, but they should get the official stamp of approval in January 2018. Then, the finalized emojis should be unveiled during the first quarter of the year. They’ll hit phones by the second half of 2018.

Possible emojis include everything from bagels, to people with afros, to sad-faced poop. Check them out below.

The Internet is already getting hype. Swipe through to check out some hilarious reactions.

afros , emojis , phone , red hair , sad faced poop

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”