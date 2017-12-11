We’reWithKeaton: This Emotional Clip Is Proof Why Bullying Needs To Stop

A middle schooler from Tennessee is teaching the world how painful bullying is, and how far we still have to go as a society.
Keaton Jones went viral over the weekend after his mother recorded a video of him describing the mean and hurtful things he’s suffered at the hands of bullies at his school.
TSR STAFF: Talia O. @theclosetratchet _______________________________________ Over the weekend, a very heartbreaking video of a Tennessee middle school student named Keaton Jones went viral. His mother recorded a video of him describing the mean and hurtful things he's suffered at the hands of bullies at his school. _______________________________________ In the video, Keaton begins to cry as he asks his mom how in the world people find joy in hurting innocent people. "Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to 'em?" Keaton asks tearfully. He adds, "It's not okay." The little boy continues to cry as he describes what the other children say and do to him at school. Keaton says that the bullies call him ugly, tell him that he has no friends and they've even poured milk on him! _______________________________________ Eventually, Keaton misters up the strength to lend some advice to other kids who may be being bullied. "If you are being bullied just don't let it bother you," he says through tears. "It's hard but it will probably–(View more at TheShadeRoom.Com!) 📸: @gettyimages
The touching video has celebs from all walks of life making it known that they stand with Keaton and against bullying.
Dear Keaton, we stand with you. Hit the flip to see which stars are team #JusticeForKeaton.
