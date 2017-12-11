Home > News

Watch A Woman Threaten To “Kill Everybody” On Southwest Airlines Flight

It seems she was angry she couldn't have a cigarette...

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 5 hours ago

Leave a comment

On her way to Sacramento from Portland this weekend, a woman was caught smoking in aboard a plane and tampering with the smoke detector in the bathroom. After she was caught, the woman threatened to “kill everybody on this plane” if it didn’t land immediately. When the plane did finally land, she was escorted to law enforcement, KOIN reports.

Puffy and Jennifer Lopez Break Up

11 Epic Photos Of The Greatest Couples In VMA History

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Epic Photos Of The Greatest Couples In VMA History

Continue reading Watch A Woman Threaten To “Kill Everybody” On Southwest Airlines Flight

11 Epic Photos Of The Greatest Couples In VMA History

cigarettes , police , southwest airlines

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Are…Engaged?
Drake
Drake Releases “Pop Style” Feat. Kanye West & Jay Z & “One Dance” (NEW MUSIC)
Meals with misha reuben panini
Meals With Misha: Reuben Panini
eve
The Next Cut: Eve’s Hair Evolution
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - November 04, 2014
Beyonce Stars With Blue Ivy In Commercial For Ivy Park Clothing Line & Poses For Two Covers Of ELLE Magazine
Amber Rose
Amber Rose Says She’s “Ready” To Have More Kids & New Boyfriend Treats Her “Like A Queen”