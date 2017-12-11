Home > News

#AshawntyDavis Sparks Twitter Debate On Keaton Jones And Bullying Victims

Folks go in on who gets support when facing abuse.

Adrian Moore

Posted 3 hours ago

Black Girl Crying

Source: Georgia Court / Getty

This past week, Keaton Jones went viral when his mom, Kimberly Jones, posted a video of him crying about being bullied.

The emotional video, which was posted December 8, got waves of support from celebrities like LeBron James, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Brown, and T.I. Chris Evans of Captain America fame even offered Keaton and his mom an invite to The Avengers: Infinity War premiere in LA next year. A GoFundMe page was also started to support Keaton and it’s since raised over $58,000.

Things took a turn for Keaton’s story when it was revealed that his mom posted multiple images with confederate flags on her Facebook page.

Now folks are questioning Kimberly’s motives for posting the video of her son. There’s even talk that Keaton himself might have used the N-word and that’s what caused some of the bullying.

Meanwhile, other kids are being bullied across the country and have faced little support compared to Keaton. Ashawnty Davis was a 10-year-old Black girl who was bullied to the point where she hung herself. After nearly two weeks on life support she died on November 29, 2017.

Ashawnty’s GoFundMe page took ten days to raise over $10,000, while Keaton’s raised over $58,000 in just two days.  Twitter couldn’t help but notice the difference between the support Ashawnty received and the support Keaton got. Swipe through to read more of what people had to say.

Ashawnty Davis , bullying , keaton jones , racism , Twitter , viral

