Frank Ocean’s Blonded Radio Has Made It’s Way To Los Santos For Grand Theft Auto

He started by teasing it on his tumblr late last night, and then Frank Ocean proceeded to launch his very own Grand Theft Auto radio station. Titled, “Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM,” the station is available to players as a part of Grand Theft Auto V’s “Doomsday Heist” update, which was just released today. Of course, this radio station is modeled after his Blonded RADIO show that is apart of Apple’s Beats 1 Radio, and the GTA version features the same hosts: Vegyn, Roof Access, and Federico Aliprandi, while the playlist is curated by Mr. Ocean.

frank ocean's got his own radio station in ‘grand theft auto’ and the tracklist is straight HEAT 🔥 🔥 🔥https://t.co/pm10zfyAsc pic.twitter.com/dXShmnDQOS — Genius (@Genius) December 12, 2017

Music has always played a huge role in this particular game franchise through radio stations that are heard while players drive, but we’ve never seen an integration quite like this. Fans delighted in the fact that they could listen to a playlist curated by one of their favorite artists all while playing GTA, it’s a great sign of Ocean’s love of cars, which has been prevalent throughout most of his career.

Below is the full selection of songs available on Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM (via Pitchfork): Todd Rundgren , “International Feel”

, “International Feel” Panda Bear , “Mr. Noah”

, “Mr. Noah” Frank Ocean , “Provider”

, “Provider” ScHoolboy Q feat. Lance Skiiiwalker , “Kno Ya Wrong”

, “Kno Ya Wrong” SWV , “Rain”

, “Rain” Joy Again , “On a Farm”

, “On a Farm” Frank Ocean , “Ivy”

, “Ivy” Curtis Mayfield , “So In Love”

, “So In Love” Marvin Gaye , “When Did You Stop Loving Me, When Did I Stop Loving You”

, “When Did You Stop Loving Me, When Did I Stop Loving You” Les Ya Toupas Du Zaire , “Je Ne Bois Pas Beaucoup”

, “Je Ne Bois Pas Beaucoup” Drexciya , “Andreaen Sand Dunes”

, “Andreaen Sand Dunes” JAY Z , “Dead Presidents II”

, “Dead Presidents II” Frank Ocean , “Crack Rock”

, “Crack Rock” M.C. Mack , “EZ Come EZ Go”

, “EZ Come EZ Go” Aphex Twin , “IZ-US”

, “IZ-US” Burial , “Hiders”

, “Hiders” Future , “Codeine Crazy”

, “Codeine Crazy” Frank Ocean , “Chanel”

, “Chanel” Lil Uzi Vert , “For Real”

, “For Real” Migos , “First 48”

, “First 48” Suspect , “Fbg”

, “Fbg” Frank Ocean , “Nights”

, “Nights” Gunna feat Playboi Carti , “YSL”

, “YSL” Chief Keef feat. King Louie , “Winnin”

, “Winnin” Lil’ Sko , “Miss White Cocaine”

, “Miss White Cocaine” JME feat. Giggs , “Man Dont Care”

, “Man Dont Care” (Sandy) Alex G , “Master”

, “Master” Frank Ocean, “Pretty Sweet”

