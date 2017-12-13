Home > News

If You Thought Keaton Jones’ Mom Was Bad, Wait ‘Til You See His Father

He's locked up, but he'll be out in 2018.

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment

Be positive 😆 #standwithkeaton #KeatonJones

A post shared by Keaton Jones (@keatonjoness1) on

Keaton Jones went viral after he talked about being bullied by his peers, but soon after, the internet accused his mother of being a money grubbing racist, and understandably, the Jones family supporters began to fly the coop.

Now, it turns out Keaton’s dad is a racist too. We’re not surprised (birds of a feather…), but man this story gets crazier by the day. Keaton’s dad, fittingly named Shawn White, has been locked up in a Tennessee jail since May 2015 for violating probation connected to a 2012 aggravated assault conviction, TMZ reports. But before they threw him in jail, he was an active Facebook user who posted tons of white supremacist propaganda.

White has “Pure Breed” tatted on his chest and “White Pride” tatted on his stomach. A few of his Facebook posts include memes that say “Aryan pride,” “Holy f*ck I love being white,” and “Keep Calm and be white pride.” It doesn’t end there. Click here for photos.

President Obama Campaigns For Hillary Clinton In Las Vegas Area

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading If You Thought Keaton Jones’ Mom Was Bad, Wait ‘Til You See His Father

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States in January. Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having Barry O. in our lives for the past eight years. Check out these 13 reasons why we're still thankful for Barack Obama — forever our president.

keaton jones , White supremacy

comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Democratic Senate Candidate Doug Jones Holds Campaign With Sen. Cory Booker At Alabama State University
Newly Elected Senator Doug Jones Celebrates Win With ‘Teach Me How To Dougie’
Aretha Franklin's 74th Birthday Celebration
Issa Wrap: Omarosa Manigault Is Leaving The White House And Folks Are Already Partying
Empty desks in classroom
Colorado Teacher Resigns After Writing He Wants To ‘Kill Children’
Festival D'ete De Quebec - Day 2
Kendrick Lamar Explains How He Was ‘Probably’ Abducted By Aliens As A Kid
A young woman covering her face with her hands
Millennials Put Their Aim Where Their Mouths Are For The #StraightArmChallenge
Harvard University
Black Boy Joy Is This Kid’s Reaction To Getting Accepting Into Harvard
Jamie Foxx
Never Forget That Time Jamie Foxx Clowned Terrence Howard Live On-Air
2011 mtvU Woodie Awards - Arrivals
Lil B’s Cooking Show Is What The Food Network Is Missing
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel
Cardi B Is The Cutest In Her New Steve Madden Commercial