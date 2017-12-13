Newly Elected Senator Doug Jones Celebrates Win With ‘Teach Me How To Dougie’

On Tuesday night, Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The victory was monumental considering a Democrat from Alabama hasn’t won a Senate seat in 25 years. Not to mention, Moore has been accused of sexually assaulting teenagers and his absurd views include believing America was great when slavery was legal.

Jones won with a huge percent of the Black vote.

BLACK ALABAMA VOTERS JUST SAVED US. ESPECIALLY BLACK WOMEN – 97%! pic.twitter.com/2dAgoG05sN — Robin Thede (@robinthede) December 13, 2017

A highlight of his win last night came after his victory speech. He walked off stage to Cali Swag District‘s 2010 banger “Teach Me How to Dougie.”

C-SPAN2 was taking the mixer feed from Doug Jones victory speech and so when he finished, the only audio on C-SPAN2 was 30 solid seconds of “Teach Me How To Dougie.” pic.twitter.com/sYa6Y1bGlm — Evan Hatter  (@ehatt493) December 13, 2017

Twitter couldn’t deal. Swipe through to check out what people had to say.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Global Grind: