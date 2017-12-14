Rap On The Rise: CyHi The Prynce Is Joining Big K.R.I.T. On Tour

Big K.R.I.T. just recently announced the dates for his upcoming Heavy Is The Crown Tour following the release of his latest project, 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time. Now the already exciting adventure is becoming even better after the news that he’s recruiting a major co-headliner to join in on the fun. The upcoming tour is now set to feature CyHi The Prynce, who also just dropped a new album, No Dope On Sundays, a few weeks back.
The two rappers are bringing their talents to fans across the nation, which starts early next year on March 15 in Arizona. The pair will be packing in a total of 35 shows before wrapping things up just a month later on April 28.
"Heavy Is The Crown" tour with my brotha @1cyhitheprynce + 6 new added dates. #HITC 👑 #4EvaNoDope #weactuallypotnas this gone be a good one 🔥.. Artwork by: @tonywhlgn 3/15/18 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Room 3/16/18 – St. Louis, MO – Ready Room 3/17/18 – Louisville, KY – Mercury 3/18/18 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues 3/19/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer 3/20/18 – Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs 3/22/18 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore * w/ Ty$ 3/23/18 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza 3/24/18 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva *w/ Ty$ 3/25/18 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *w/ Ty$ 3/27/18 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel *w/ Ty$ 3/28/18 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal 3/29/18 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom 3/30/18 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground 3/31/18 – Columbia, SC – Music Farm 4/01/18 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm 4/03/18 – Knoxville, TN – The International 4/04/18 – Memphis, TN – New Daisy Theatre 4/05/18 – Jackson, MS – Hal & Mal's 4/06/18 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle 4/07/18 – Atlanta, GA – The Tabernacle 4/08/18 – Birmingham, AL – Zydeco 4/11/18 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues 4/12/18 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live 4/13/18 – Dallas, TX – Bomb Factory 4/14/18 – Austin, TX – Emos East 4/15/18 – San Antonio, TX – Alamo City Music Hall 4/19/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex 4/20/18 – San Diego, CA – Music Box 4/21/18 – San Francisco, CA – Slims 4/22/18 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades 4/25/18 – Denver, CO – Cervantes 4/26/18 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown 4/27/18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Cabooze 4/28/18 – Chicago, IL – Metro
This tour will definitely be one for the books, and will draw out the realest of rap fans for these shows. Both rappers have been dominating the game by releasing their critically-acclaimed albums in the last couple months of 2017, and there’s a lot of people out there anticipating this tour. A full list of the tour dates for Big K.R.I.T. and CyHi The Prynce on tour is below, and purchase your tickets for your local date here.
