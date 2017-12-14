Rap On The Rise: CyHi The Prynce Is Joining Big K.R.I.T. On Tour

Big K.R.I.T. just recently announced the dates for his upcoming Heavy Is The Crown Tour following the release of his latest project, 4eva Is A Mighty Long Time. Now the already exciting adventure is becoming even better after the news that he’s recruiting a major co-headliner to join in on the fun. The upcoming tour is now set to feature CyHi The Prynce, who also just dropped a new album, No Dope On Sundays, a few weeks back.

The two rappers are bringing their talents to fans across the nation, which starts early next year on March 15 in Arizona. The pair will be packing in a total of 35 shows before wrapping things up just a month later on April 28.

This tour will definitely be one for the books, and will draw out the realest of rap fans for these shows. Both rappers have been dominating the game by releasing their critically-acclaimed albums in the last couple months of 2017, and there’s a lot of people out there anticipating this tour. A full list of the tour dates for Big K.R.I.T. and CyHi The Prynce on tour is below, and purchase your tickets for your local date here.

March 15 – Little Rock, Ariz. – Revolution Music Room

March 16 – St. Louis, Mo. – Ready Room

March 17 – Louisville, Ky. – Mercury

March 18 – Cleveland, Ohio – House of Blues

March 19 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Union Transfer

March 20 – Boston, Mass. – Middle East Downstairs

March 22 – Silver Spring, Md. – The Fillmore **

March 23 – New York, N.Y. – Irving Plaza

March 24 – Norfolk, Va. – The Norva **

March 25 – Raleigh, N.C. – The Ritz **

March 27 – Asheville, N.C. – Orange Peel **

March 28 – Chattanooga, Tenn. – The Signal

March 29 – Nashville, Tenn. – Cannery Ballroom

March 30 – Charlotte, N.C. – The Underground

March 31 – Columbia, S.C. – Music Farm

April 1 – Charleston, S.C. – Music Farm

April 3 – Knoxville, Tenn. – The International

April 4 – Memphis, Tenn. – New Daisy Theatre

April 5 – Jackson, Miss. – Hal & Mal’s

April 6 – Atlanta, Ga. – The Tabernacle

April 7- Atlanta, Ga. – The Tabernacle

April 8- Birmingham, Ala. – Zydeco

April 11- New Orleans, L.A. – House of Blues

April 12- Houston, Texas – Warehouse Live

April 13 – Dallas, Texas – Bomb Factory

April 14 – Austin, Texas – Emos East

April 15 – San Antonio, Texas – Alamo City Music Hall

April 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Echoplex

April 20 – San Diego, Calif. – Music Box

April 21 – San Francisco, Calif. – Slims

April 22 – Sacramento, Calif. – Ace of Spades

April 25 – Denver, Co. – Cervantes

April 26 – Omaha, Neb. – Slowdown

April 27 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Cabooze

April 28 – Chicago, Ill. – Metro

