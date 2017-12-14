Home > News

Two Arrests Made In Killing Of Queens Rapper Chinx

Rest in peace, Chinx.

King Sukii , Associate Entertainment Editor

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment

Two arrests have been made in the 2015 murder case of Queens rapper Lionel Pickens, better known by his stage name Chinx. Chinx was killed while he and a friend sat in Chinx’s car at a red light. Quincy Homere, 32, and Jamar Hill, 26, have been taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Pix11 reports.

“They are believed to have stalked their victims before shooting them,” said NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill. “Hill and Homere allegedly followed Pickens and his friend from a Brooklyn nightclub into Queens,” the site continues. If convicted they each face up to 25 years to life behind bars.

See Chinx’s fans rejoice on the flip.

arrests , chinx , murder suspects

1 2Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Black Twitter
LOL: Black Twitter Held No Punches This Year When It Came To Viral Comedy
Smith, Will - Schauspieler, Sänger, USA
Watch Will Smith Transform Into The Fresh Prince For Instagram
Smiling woman using smart phone on street at night
No Chill: Keaton Jones Scandal Causes Funny Video Reactions From The Internet
Man Shoveling Snow
WTF?! The Frigid Weather Didn’t Stop This Virginia Man From Risking It All
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show
Poor Guy: Drake Got Stood Up By Angelina Jolie On A Date She Probably Didn’t Even Know About
Vevo Halloween 2017
Folks Are Split Over The Green Fenty Beauty Lipstick SZA Rocks
The Simpsons
The Simpsons Are Out Here Making Better Predictions Than Ms. Cleo
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - August 1, 2017
‘Star Wars’ Actor John Boyega Takes On Skin Crawling Animals In Funny Clip
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Red Carpet
@NileGirl Explains Why ‘Bridesmaids’ Got More Acclaim Than ‘Girl’s Trip’