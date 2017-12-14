BRRRR: Fans Can’t Get Over How Icy Gucci Mane’s Latest Album Cover Is

Gucci Mane has been the iciest rapper of all time for his entire career, and now it’s time for him to really engrave that into all of our brains, and make sure he goes down in history books the right way. Fans were tickled a few weeks back when Gucci announced that the title of his upcoming album would be El Gato The Human Glacier, and now there’s confirmation that not only is that the real album title, but the album artwork is even more outrageous than the name itself.

EL GATO THE HUMAN GLACIER OUT 12/22 ❄️❄️❄️ — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) December 12, 2017

Mane announced that his next project is going to be released next week, on December 22nd. He just dropped his previous album Mr. Davis in October, so fans haven’t had to wait long at all for some new music, which is something we can always count on the East Atlanta native for. Many were excited off of the tracklist announcement and the official release date alone, but once the cover art for the album was revealed, it was clear that El Gato The Human Glacier has the potential to be one of the iciest albums of all time.

Though a lot of Gucci’s projects tend to feature a mixed bag of different artists, according to this tracklist, the only feature is from his fellow Atlanta trapper 21 Savage.

Check out some tweets below to see how fans reacted to their first time seeing Gucci Mane’s new album artwork.

gucci with the artwork of the year lol https://t.co/1dCy1TaDgu — nima nasseri (@Nimanimal) December 14, 2017

This cover art is gonna go down as one of the greatest, especially when the polar ice caps melt.. https://t.co/jtnPUN22MU — Ave G. (@AveTheGOAT_) December 14, 2017

so icy u turned to a glacier? damn — Olivia Brady (@_oliviabrady) December 14, 2017

