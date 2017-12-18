Home > News

Pope Francis Celebrated His 81st Birthday With A 13-Foot Long Pizza

The Pope turned his birthday into a pizza party for sick children

CAFRICA-VATICAN-POPE-AFRICA

Source: GIUSEPPE CACACE / Getty

Pope Francis celebrated his 81st birthday with a pizza party–but not just for himself, for sick children. The Pope celebrated on Sunday by reflecting on the joy of children and the importance that they are raised with the faith. He said about the choice to spend his birthday helping out the kids, “the joy of children is a treasure, and we ought to do everything so that they continue to be joyous.”

The pizza that Pope Francis requested was a 13-foot long selection, which has one large candle for the birthday boy himself to blow out while backed by the children. He then encouraged the children to eat the pizza, saying it will make them grow.

 

“A joyous spirit is like good land that grows life well, with good fruit,” he said in his Vatican meeting with the children being treated by the Pediatric Dispensary of Santa Marta. Pope Francis encouraged the children to speak with their grandparents. Grandparents “have memory, have roots, and it will be the grandparents that give roots to the children,” he said.

Before eating, he prayed the Hail Mary with the children.

People on Twitter have long been big fans of Pope Francis, and a 13-foot pizza–especially one that helps sick children–is even more reason to love the man. Check out a few reactions below of people loving the Pope more and more.

