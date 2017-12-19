Home > News

Have You Ever Had Trouble Falling Asleep When Your Cell Phone Is Nearby?

Here's why.

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 1 hour ago

Leave a comment
Two young women look down, horrified, at mobile phone

Source: RapidEye / Getty

Cell Phones are totally a gift and a curse to today’s society — the convenience of it makes life a little easier, but the health warning signs are pretty dangerous.

According to The New York Daily News:

“Health officials at the California Department of Public Health released guidelines for safe cell phone practices for the first time, citing radiation dangers as one of the main warnings.The strategies for lowering cell phone-related health issue risks from the CDPH come from research that suggests long-term, consistent use might lead to disease and illness, although the department acknowledges that the scientific community is somewhat at odds over the effects cell phones can cause in people.”

Here are a few tips to to reduce exposure to radio frequency energy from cell phones, courtesy of the CDPH:

Keep your phone away from your body

 

Put it in airplane mode when not in use to avoid EMF.

 

Hit the flip for more life saving tips.

Cancer , cell phone , viral

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Frustrated mixed race student working in classroom
How Would You Handle It If All Your Final Exam Nightmares Had Suddenly Come To Life?
Reflection of futuristic woman dancing in sky
Sophia The Robot Wishes Us All A ‘Spectacular Holiday Season’— In A Creepy, Robotic Kind Of Way
two colorful parrots are sitting on the branch of a palm tree
Viral Parrot’s Apple Ringtone Chirp Will Have You Reaching For Your Phone
2012 Essence Music Festival - Seminars - Day 3
Kim Burrell Takes a Tumble While Praising The Most High
Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball
Rihanna Joins An All Women’s Heist In ‘Ocean’s 8’ Trailer
Freaky Tiki Halloween Party 2017 [PHOTOS]
Only 13 Days Left Until 2018 And This Is How We’re Bringing In The New Year
Sunday Service At Grant AME Church
One Churchgoer’s Praise Break Will Get You Hype For The New Year
CAFRICA-VATICAN-POPE-AFRICA
Pope Francis Celebrated His 81st Birthday With A 13-Foot Long Pizza
A retired black man painting
Nigerian Painter’s Realistic Portraits Might Give You All The Feels