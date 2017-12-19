Home > Entertainment

Is The Pony Up Daddy Toy A Treat For Kids Or A Nightmare For Parents?

The item causes a mix of reactions.

Adrian Moore

Posted 2 hours ago

Bad boy in supermarket

Source: hoozone / Getty

One holiday toy for children might be a joy to them, but a pain for sensible adults.

The Pony Up Daddy is a “saddle” that kids can strap to the backs of adults. Then, they can ride them like a pony. Sounds exciting?

Check out the commercial below.

 

Could be a lawsuit waiting to happen.

Most of the reviews for the toy have been positive, but some folks have mixed reactions.

One Amazon reviewer wrote, “It’s great, my back not so much.”

Another reviewer joked, “Got this for the wife for Christmas. Whip, collars, and knee pads sold separately.”

What do you think? Another item on the Christmas list or nah? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook.

 

 

