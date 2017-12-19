Home > Music

Jhené Aiko Talks About Why She Wanted To Release Her New Poetry Book, ‘2Fish’

"I know I am not alone in my suffering"

rebecahjacobs

Posted 3 hours ago

Leave a comment
Jhene Aiko And Ro James In Concert - Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The third installment of Jhené Aiko‘s M.A.P. project is available today, and it’s a poetry book titled 2Fish.

Earlier this year, Aiko shared a touching message with fans, detailing the creative process and inspiration behind M.A.P. (movie, album, and poetry book.) Each installment drew upon her experiences and journey towards healing after the loss of her brother Miyagi, who passed away in 2012.

2Fish is a collection of poems and short stories written by Aiko, which have been adapted from journals she’s kept since she was super young, starting at as little as 12 years old. In the book, she describes her journey through life as ‘Penny,’ a young girl who is seen through the eyes of her grandfather. Aiko has described her alter ego Penny as someone who represents her “purest, most authentic form.”

The entire project was created as a means to be a source of comfort for those who are looking to share their own personal journeys–which is why she decided to share hers. Jhené described, “Writing poetry has always been a form of therapy for me and has helped me get through difficult situations. When no one else understands, out journals can understand.”

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
John Legend Has Been Cast To Play Jesus On Easter Sunday
Friends celebrating the christmas
Stay Woke: If You’re Attending An Office Holiday Party, Remember NOT To Do These Things
Chrissy Teigen pregnant, baby bump
Chrissy Teigen Got The Weirdest Advice When She Asked Fans For Some Headache Remedies
SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Awards 2017 - Arrivals
Terry Crews, Donald Glover, And Stephen Colbert: Ad Age Releases Their ‘Creativity 50’ List For 2017
Jim Carrey In 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas'
Police Visit Kid’s Home After He Calls 911 On The Grinch Who Stole Christmas
Bad boy in supermarket
Is The Pony Up Daddy Toy A Treat For Kids Or A Nightmare For Parents?
Nintendo Game Boy, 1989.
The #RuinAVideogameInOneWord Hashtag Has Already Tainted Some Of Your Childhood Favorites
Close-Up Of Newlywed Couple Holding Rose Bouquet
‘Netflix & Chill’ Turned Into A One-Of-A-Kind Marriage Proposal For Conor & Kamela
2016 VH1's Divas Holiday: Unsilent Night - Inside
‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’…The Remixes!