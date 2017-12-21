Home > News

WWYD? You Won’t Believe What This Pastor Did After Finding A $6.5 Million Diamond

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted December 21, 2017

Leave a comment
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room

Source: David Becker / Getty

 

Last week, we told you about the homeless man who got lucky and made off with $354K that he found at a Paris Airport — but a similar situation recently happened to a an African pastor and what he did with his findings was completely opposite of the homeless man’s decision to keep the money for himself.

According to CBS :

The 709-carat “Peace Diamond” was discovered in the village of Koryardu in March. The man who found it, Pastor Emmanuel Momoh, sold the diamond in order to help the village. In a statement obtained by Forbes, Momoh said, “The Peace Diamond will greatly improve the lives of our people as it will bring clean water, electricity, schools, medical facilities, bridges and roads to our villages and the Kono District.”

The jewel ultimately went to auction after an offer was rejected by the Sierra Leone government in May. It sold for $6.5 million in New York earlier this month to Graff Diamonds.

Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to let us know what you would do if you found a $6.5 million diamond. See more about the wild lavish diamond and Pastor Emmanuel and what the country’s President is planning to do with the rock.

Africa , diamond , pastor , what would you do

1 2Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Young African woman in Santa hat with shopping bag
Aww! Here’s Proof That Thoughtfulness Is Still A Thing
MMG And Rick Ross Visit BET's '106 & Park'
Watching Meek Mill’s Son Perform For The First Time Will Melt Your Heart
Hamburger
Yum: This Girl’s Makeup Skills Are So On Point That You Want To Eat Her Face
Jim Carrey In 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas'
This Message Goes Out To All The Folks Who Aren’t In The Holiday Spirit
Alien in a car at Baker of California state in USA
The Entire City Of Los Angeles Thought Aliens Were Coming
2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
Meet The Artist Behind Travis Scott & Quavo’s Album Cover
Just Born Quality Confections launches digital marketing campaign
Friday Shmood: Santa And His Elves Break It Down One Time
Businessman singing while driving
Too Funny: When Your Uncle Hits The High Notes In A Deborah Cox Song
Mixed race teenage couple watching a movie at home
This Lady’s Weird Pet Is Basically The Creature From ‘Stranger Things’