Apple (Sort Of) Admits They Purposely Slow Down Old iPhones

iPhone users, have you ever wondered if Apple deliberately slowed your old phone down to force you to buy the newer product? It’s a theory we’ve all been tossing around for years, but this week, the company kind of let it slip that they are, in fact, capable of a mass slow-down.
One guy, Twitter user @sam_siruomu, wrote on Twitter that he bought an iPhone 6 three years ago and it recently got really slow. When he replaced the battery, the CPU speed jumped from 600MHz to 1400MHz. In their response, Apple all but said it’s for your own good and only occurs only certain “conditions.”
Owen’s got a good point:
Hit us up and share your thoughts on whether or not this should have been public knowledge.
The Original iPhone Design From 1985 (PHOTOS)
4 photos Launch gallery
The Original iPhone Design From 1985 (PHOTOS)
1. 1. Original 1985 Apple iPhone Design Patent1 of 4
2. 2. Original 1985 Apple iPhone Design Patent2 of 4
3. 3. Original 1985 Apple iPhone Design Patent3 of 4
4. 4. Original 1985 Apple iPhone Design Patent4 of 4
comments – Add Yours