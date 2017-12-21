Apple (Sort Of) Admits They Purposely Slow Down Old iPhones

iPhone users, have you ever wondered if Apple deliberately slowed your old phone down to force you to buy the newer product? It’s a theory we’ve all been tossing around for years, but this week, the company kind of let it slip that they are, in fact, capable of a mass slow-down.

So it's true Apple intentionally slow down old iPhones. Proof: My iPhone 6 was bought 3years ago and recently got really slow. APP 'CPU DasherX' shows iPhone CPU is under clocked running at 600MHz. After a iPhone battery replacement. CPU speed resumed to factory setting 1400MHz. pic.twitter.com/pML3y0Jkp2 — Sam_Si (@sam_siruomu) December 20, 2017

One guy, Twitter user @sam_siruomu, wrote on Twitter that he bought an iPhone 6 three years ago and it recently got really slow. When he replaced the battery, the CPU speed jumped from 600MHz to 1400MHz. In their response, Apple all but said it’s for your own good and only occurs only certain “conditions.”

Apple’s statement on iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE power management (the slowdown): pic.twitter.com/3RpE3fKCQc — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) December 20, 2017

Owen’s got a good point:

They argue they're protecting users by optimizing their battery 'magically' — so be up front about it and tell them about it. Anything less is not excusable if you're lead to believe it's slow.. when a replacement battery will do the trick. — ⚡️ Owen (@ow) December 20, 2017

