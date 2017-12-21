But Why Tho? A Town In Canada Votes NOT To Change The Name Of “Swastika Trail”

In a small town in Canada named Puslinch, Ontario, there’s a street that would probably have most of us doing a double take had we come across it in real life. Puslinch is home to “Swastika Trail,” a name that has everybody on the internet scratching their heads as to why the name hasn’t been changed so many years later. The township held a vote on Wednesday night on whether or not the community wanted to rename the controversial trail, and shockingly to everybody not living there, the town voted to keep the name–this isn’t the first time this motion has been voted on, either.

Township councillors will once again debate changing the name of their street, Swastika Trail, tonight in the community of Puslinch, Ont. https://t.co/STWYfaqf4r — CBC News (@CBCNews) December 20, 2017

Though today swastikas are a modern day symbol of hate, bigotry, and Neo-Nazism, the origins of the swastika are actually quite different and have many religious purposes. The town of Puslinch took inspiration from the swastika’s religious roots, naming the street Swastika Trail about 100 years ago. That’s all fine and dandy, but nobody is thinking about a symbol’s religious roots when the most famous usage of a Swastika has to do with such a tragic event.

Though there were some residents who understood how shocked most would be when coming across such a street, others are tied to it’s history and don’t attribute it’s history only to Nazi Germany. Nonetheless, the community again voted to keep the “Swastika” name going strong….and people on social media are extremely confused by this choice. Peep some of the criticism and confusion below:

What is there to debate, get rid of it! — Neil Warren (@NeilWar30077505) December 20, 2017

What's the debate? The street name is offensive. Period. — Kevin Backer (@BackBack1) December 20, 2017

Mind-blowing. How can there be a street in Canada today named Swastika Trail?! Should it be renamed? Well duh, yes!! https://t.co/vesLYReWC8 — Edward Pond (@EdwardPond) December 20, 2017

According to one resident, "the reaction is consistently without exception one of shock and disbelief that there is a street named Swastika Trail." B'nai Brith will appear at the #Puslinch Township Council meeting tonight in support of the name change.https://t.co/o3bzTsJJHv — B'nai Brith Canada (@bnaibrithcanada) December 20, 2017