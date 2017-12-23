Home > Entertainment

The Entire City Of Los Angeles Thought Aliens Were Coming

Eleven8

Posted 14 hours ago

Leave a comment
Alien in a car at Baker of California state in USA

Source: Feifei Cui-Paoluzzo / Getty

On Friday evening, residents of Los Angeles and surrounding areas looked into the sky to find something strange and unidentifiable. People couldn’t determine if it was a chemtrail or a UFO and it was freaking everyone out.

It’s been confirmed that the mystery in the sky was SpaceX launching a Falcon 9 rocket which boosted a batch of 10 Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit. That explanation sounds good but people aren’t buying it.

Hit the flip to see what some celebs in Hollywood are saying about this possible close encounter of the third kind.

chris brown , Demi Lovato , l.a. , Los Angeles , NASA

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
MMG And Rick Ross Visit BET's '106 & Park'
Watching Meek Mill’s Son Perform For The First Time Will Melt Your Heart
Hamburger
Yum: This Girl’s Makeup Skills Are So On Point That You Want To Eat Her Face
Jim Carrey In 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas'
This Message Goes Out To All The Folks Who Aren’t In The Holiday Spirit
Alien in a car at Baker of California state in USA
The Entire City Of Los Angeles Thought Aliens Were Coming
2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show
Meet The Artist Behind Travis Scott & Quavo’s Album Cover
Just Born Quality Confections launches digital marketing campaign
Friday Shmood: Santa And His Elves Break It Down One Time
Businessman singing while driving
Too Funny: When Your Uncle Hits The High Notes In A Deborah Cox Song
Mixed race teenage couple watching a movie at home
This Lady’s Weird Pet Is Basically The Creature From ‘Stranger Things’
Dave Chappelle Speaks At The 2015 Duke Ellington School Of The Arts Commencement Ceremony
Dave Chappelle Dead Ass Doubled Down On New Year Eves With 2nd Comedy Special