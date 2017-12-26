Home > Entertainment

Lil Jon Is Really Out Here Trying To Be The New CEO Of Papa John’s

YEEEEUUUAAAHHH!

rebecahjacobs

Posted 2 hours ago

Leave a comment
Papa John's CEO John Schnatter

Source: WENN / WENN

Pizza giant Papa John’s will be going through a huge transition after the current CEO, John Schnatter (AKA Papa John himself) recently announced his decision to step down from his position come January 2018. As it is now public knowledge that the company is in need of a Chief Executive Officer to take over, there’s only one person who might be even more fit for the job, and he just so happens to match the branding of the company, too.

One person on Twitter recently suggested that Hip-Hop legend Lil Jon should take over as the CEO, which is only right since he is one of the other most famous Jo(h)n’s of the world. Devin Smith tweeted: “Now that Papa John isn’t the CEO at Papa John’s, I think the only valid choice for the next CEO is Lil Jon.” The Atlanta native took virtually no time to ecstatically reply to this smart suggestion, and if you can’t already tell, he’s pretty excited for the hypothetical opportunity.

Papa John’s also got in on the fun, and it seems like they’re in on the gag too. They replied to Lil Jon’s wishes to immediately start as CEO enthusiasitcally responding with one of his famous adlibs:

In all reality, this probably won’t actually happen, but it’s a fun idea to hypothesize. On the tail of a whole lot of recent criticism for the company, Lil Jon taking over might be the only way a lot of disgruntled customers will ever indulge in the pizza chain again.

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
Politicon 2017 - Day 1
Tomi Lahren Clearly Isn’t A ‘Seinfeld’ Fan, And She’s Not Happy About This Photoshopped Meme
Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Five
Where’s Kylie? People Are Befuddled That The Youngest Jenner Is Missing From The Kardashian Christmas Card
21 Savage and Amber Rose
If You’ve Ever Had Bad Things To Say About Amber Rose And 21 Savage, You Must See This
Papa John's CEO John Schnatter
Lil Jon Is Really Out Here Trying To Be The New CEO Of Papa John’s
The 40th Annual People's Choice Awards - Backstage And Audience
2017 Recap: 7 Celebrity Relationships That Didn’t Make It Into 2018
Beautiful mixed race woman accepts boyfriend's marriage proposal
Watch What Happens When Woman Thinks Marriage Proposal Is A Prank
Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' - Arrivals
California Queen Lauren London Goes Sneaker Shopping At Flight Club In Los Angeles
Mariah Carey At The Hudson's Bay And Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Window Unveiling Presented By MasterCard
Which Celeb Rocked The Best Christmas Gear?
Bored young businesswoman at her desk. Business concept.
Feel Me? Here Are Some Real-Life Things Most People Think About On The Day After Christmas