Where's Kylie? People Are Befuddled That The Youngest Jenner Is Missing From The Kardashian Christmas Card

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game Five

The Kardashian Christmas card has been a Holiday extravaganza for almost as long as the decade that the famous family have been on E!. When Kim Kardashian announced this year that the card would be a 25 day long journey, people everywhere were SURE that pregnancy announcements from both Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner would be apart of the 25 days. When the first few pictures came out and only included family members like Kim, Kourtney, and Kris, those rumors held even more weight as people concluded that the family was waiting until the last day to reveal a huge pregnancy bombshell.

Though we did get a separate Khloe pregnancy announcement from her own Instagram page, people waited all Christmas day just for Kim K to post a completely Kylie-less Christmas Card photo. Ms. Jenner did post a picture of herself on the holiday, though it was yet another neck-up photo she’s become notorious for in the midst of so many pregnancy rumors. Here’s the picture that had everybody in their feelings:

 

DAY 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

No Kylie in sight! No Rob Kardashian either–even though his little one Dream was in a couple photos throughout–but he’s become an outcast of the family for a few years now. After anticipating a Kylie bump photo for 25 days, every Kardashian fan was enraged to see a picture posted without her on Christmas day. Now the question arises: are we ever going to get a Kylie pregnancy announcement? Maybe she’s just going to show up with a baby one day! As the saying goes: “the devil is always working, but Kris Jenner is working harder.”

Check out some of the reactions to the final day of Christmas photos, and find comfort knowing you’re definitely not alone is your disappointment.

