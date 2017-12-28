Home > News

Folks Sound Off On Pregnant Women’s Increased Marijuana Usage

A new study causes a Twitter debate.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 9 hours ago

Leave a comment
Female hands rolling a marijuana joint

Source: jopstock / Getty

It seems like there’s a good amount of pregnant women in California with their hands on some tree.

The Journal of the American Medical Association recently did a study based off the questionnaires and laboratory results of 279, 457 pregnant women over an eight year period. They discovered that for the first two months of pregnancy, women’s marijuana usage increased from 4.2% to 7.1% between 2009 and 2016. The increase was highest amongst women under 25 years old, according to CBS News.

Many reports are saying one reason the women are using marijuana is to get over morning sickness. However, according to one Kaiser researcher, Kelly Young-Wolff, “initial evidence suggests that prenatal marijuana may impair fetal growth and neurodevelopment.” There is still more research to be done on the subject.

Of course, social media had plenty to say. Swipe through to peep some of the responses.

debate , drugs , marijuana , pregnant women , Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Global Grind:
comments – Add Yours
You May Also Like
24371783
For Some Reason, Toddlers Love Getting Produce For Christmas, And You’ll Love Their Responses
AOL Build Presents Comedian Jerrod Carmichael
RIP TV: 7 Really Good Shows We Lost In 2017
2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet
Wrap Up: Social Media’s Top 10 Gifs Of 2017
The 6th Annual Streamy Awards Hosted By King Bach And Live Streamed On YouTube - Inside
LOL: Tired Of Being Broke? Scamboy May Have The Solution For You
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
“Taco Wednesdays” At J. Lo’s House Are Way More Extravagant Than How Us Regular Folk Eat Tacos
Nuremberg Toy Fair 2014
Massive Hot Wheels Track Is The Stuff Childhood Dreams Are Made Of
Man putting wedding ring on woman.
She Said, No: 6 Proposals Gone Epically Wrong
Atlanta Cityscapes And City Views
Comedian Mourns Chick-Fil-A Closing On Sunday In A Viral Music Video