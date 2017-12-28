Home > News

Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Is Upset Over Prince Harry’s “Family She Never Had” Comments

Tons of people think it was a pretty tasteless comment

rebecahjacobs

Posted 9 hours ago

Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle

Source: Karwai Tang / Getty

Prince Harry made some comments following a Royal Christmas celebration that has everybody talking, but unfortunately for the newly engaged Harry, not in a good way. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 4, Harry had good intentions when talking about his fiancee Meghan Markle‘s first holiday celebration as an official part of the family. He said, “there’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time… [Meghan’s] getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had.”

That comment at the end about the “family I suppose that she’s never had” is what got people fired up, especially an actual member of Meghan’s family, her half-sister Samantha Markle. She completely contradicts the comments made by Harry and explained that all of this is outlined in her book. Samantha insisted that following her parent’s divorce, the family was extremely supportive and their household was a normal and fun one.

Though Harry’s comment probably wasn’t made in bad taste, it definitely seems to have rubbed Meghan’s actual family the wrong way. There’s no telling whether or not Markle herself told her soon-to-be-husband that she was getting the “family she’s never had” or if it was something he observed and thought himself, but either way, people really don’t think it’s his place.

This Royal engagement is definitely filled with a lot more drama than Prince Harry’s brother, and it’s only been a month.

