How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated While Bringing In The New Year

There was no shortage of people who brought in 2018 in style

rebecahjacobs

Posted 4 hours ago

New year celebrations in London

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

New Years Eve is always a night filled with extravagance, especially when displayed on social media. It seems like everybody and their mother went out last night to celebrate the beginning of 2018, and there was definitely no shortage of posts to look at from our favorite celebrities. Whether it was Diddy’s Revolt party in Miami or all of the Cleveland Cavaliers players partying it up with their significant others, this NYE looked like the night to remember for a lot of people.

Even though a lot of us regular folk also go out on New Years Eve, it’s still a riot to see exactly what the stars we follow did to bring in the new year. From the looks of it, 2018 is gearing up to be one of the best years yet as far as the ambitions, goals, and prophecies people are setting for themselves on the first of the month. From Joe Budden, to Kim Kardashian, to Ludacris, take a look at what some of your favorite celebrities were up to last night while we all counted down to the first seconds of 2018.

 

 

 

