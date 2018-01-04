Home > News

The World’s Most Expensive Bottle Of Vodka Was Stolen, And You’ll Never Guess How Much It’s Worth

And you thought alcohol was already expensive enough

rebecahjacobs

Posted 5 hours ago

A bottle of vodka, claimed to be the most expensive in the world, was stolen from a bar in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, local police reported on Wednesday. The 6-kilogram (13.2-pound) bottle is made of gold and silver along with a diamond-studded cap, and was taken from the Café 33 bar. The special bottle also appeared on an episode of the House of Cards.

The bar’s owner, Brian Engberg, said the Russo-Baltique bottle is worth….wait for it: $1.3 million! And most of us already thought alcohol was expensive enough. Imagine ordering a shot from this bottle on a drunken night of fun. Yikes.

CCTV footage showed what appeared to be a young man wearing a cap with a covered face entering the bar and taking the bottle. Police said they could not confirm whether the thief broke into the bar or used a key.

The perpetrator did not steal anything else in the bar, which has an inventory of about 1,200 vodka bottles. The stolen bottle was apparently on loan from a Russian businessman and Engberg said he had not insured it.

