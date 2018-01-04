Penis Bleaching Is Becoming The Hottest New Thing In This Country

One country is taking cosmetic surgery to a whole new level.

In Bangkok, Thailand, Lelux Hospital is performing procedures that can make a penis whiter.

That’s right.

An employee of the hospital posted video and pictures of the procedure, and it has since gotten over 19,000 shares. The video alone has received over 4 million views. Check it out below.

The laser procedure is supposedly pain-free according to the employee, and it is performed over several sessions for a cost of around $650.

Bleaching is a common trend in Thailand and according to Newsweek, since the penis bleaching procedure was introduced six months ago, the hospital has performed dozens of procedures.

This could be another case of hating Blackness or anything close to it.

