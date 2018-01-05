Home > Entertainment

Florida Iguanas Are So Done With The Cold, They’re Falling From Trees

They can't deal.

Royce Dunmore

Posted 14 hours ago

Green iguana (Iguana iguana) in the tree, Pantanal, Brazil

Source: Marko Konig / Getty

So apparently, when temperatures enter the 40s or below, green iguanas tap out of this thing called life…well, sort of.

According to Kristen Sommers of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, under 40 degrees weather can stop iguanas’ blood flow. Since they like to sit in trees, the whole process can stun them and they’ll fall out. Peep exhibit A below.

South Florida has witnessed a trend of falling iguanas this week due to the weather. Authorities are advising people not to touch them since they could start moving again once it warms up. They might feel threatened at this time and attack you.

Of course the Internet had jokes.

Stay clear of the falling iguanas! They might come back with a vengeance.

