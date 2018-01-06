Home > News

There’s Now A Female Traffic Light Signal And Some Folks Are Freaking Out

Kiyonna Anthony , Editor

Posted 2 hours ago

Crossing Guard

Source: ihoe / Getty

Last year, women took another huge step forward on the road to equality and became apart of the traffic world.

Back in March, it was reported that Melbourne had created a female traffic light signal that lets people know whether or not to cross the street on a busy road.

 

News of the new, liberal light maybe old to some, but for some reason it just started making its rounds on social media and now folks are talking . Some like the giant leap forward in the fight for equality:

While others feel being equal means much more than some light.

Do you think a female traffic light pushes women further in the fight for equality, or is it an unnecessary gesture that actually sets them back?

